Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt says World Rugby need to intervene and take action after Pablo Matera was reinstated as Argentina captain.

Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino were suspended a week ago for racist comments posted on social media between 2011 and 2013 but the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) reversed the decision two days later

Hewitt, who has campaigned publicly against all forms of racism, feels the world governing body needs to take direct action.

Read more:Pablo Matera reinstated as Argentina captain