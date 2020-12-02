'Hungry' North will be fired up - Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes George North will be hungry to prove himself in the more unfamiliar position of centre.

Pivac has revealed British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies was fit for selection after missing the last two games with a knee injury suffered against Ireland.

"He (Davies) has been declared fit, he was available for selection," said Pivac.

"We know everything about Jonathan, we know what he can do when he's fit and available. This is the last opportunity now for us to look at a successor whenever that time comes."