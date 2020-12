From growing up in Pembrokeshire to playing for Italy, Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney has taken an unusual route to international rugby.

The 19-year-old Welsh speaker hopes to make his first start for Italy when they face the country of his birth in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place play-off on Saturday in Llanelli.

BBC Scrum V spoke to Varney's mother and father, former Neath flanker Adrian, to find out more.

