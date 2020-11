Wales' captain to face Georgia, Justin Tipuric, says the new players in the team are ready for the test having impressed for their clubs.

Flanker Liam Botham, centre Johnny Williams and scrum-half Kieran Hardy will win their first caps at Parc y Scarlets.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made 13 personnel changes from the team defeated by Ireland with only Tipuric and Liam Williams retaining their places.