Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy hopes to bring a high tempo to Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup game against Georgia on Saturday in Llanelli.

Hardy is one of three new caps in the starting side alongside fellow Scarlets back Johnny Williams and Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham.

The new Wales number nine will line up with Callum Sheedy as his half-back partner after the pair played together in a four-month spell with Jersey in 2017.