'This Wales group can get job done against Georgia'

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has explained why he has made 13 personnel changes for the Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia.

Pivac has made the sweeping alterations after losing six successive games and is hoping the fresh faces can inspire his struggling squad.

There are three new caps in the team in Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham and Scarlets duo Johnny Williams and Kieran Hardy.

The Wales coach has Jonathan Davies, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Rhys Patchell and Ross Moriarty unavailable through injury.

