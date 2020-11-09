Wales tried to keep Edwards - Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says they tried hard to retain Shaun Edwards as defence coach when he took over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.

Edwards joined France rather than linking up with Pivac's backroom staff where he would have worked alongside Byron Hayward who left his role on Sunday.

Pivac says he thought he had captured Edwards but were unsuccessful at the last minute and insists Wales could not have not done anything more.

Edwards has always maintained the lure of his move to France was the four-year deal he was offered until the 2023 World Cup.