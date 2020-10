Wales coach Wayne Pivac sings the praises of veteran Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will join New Zealand legend Richie McCaw as joint most-capped rugby union Test player at the weekend.

Ospreys lock Jones, 35, will win his 148th cap, with nine of them having been won with the British and Irish Lions, as he lead his team against France in Paris on Saturday.

Pivac also explains the thinking behind his selection for that game.