Re-live the best tries so far from the Women's 2020 Six Nations as the tournament gears up to return on Saturday after a seven-month break.

Ireland play Italy and Scotland host France in the final two games of round four with England and Wales back in action in round five on 1 November.

There will be live coverage of Ireland v Italy from 18:20 BST on Saturday on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

READ MORE: How to follow the Six Nations on the BBC

This video is UK only.