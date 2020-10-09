Wales stars set for Sharks debut

Wales internationals Lisa Neumann and Gwenllian Pyrs will make a little piece of history on Saturday when they pull on the jersey of the new Sale Sharks Women side.

Neumann starts on the wing while Pyrs packs down as prop in their Premier 15s opener against Loughborough.

Neumann told BBC Sport Wales she cannot wait to get going with her new side after months of home training and a new-found love of CrossFit.

The 26-year-old from St Davids, Pembrokeshire, is also delighted to have been reunited with her Wales teammates ahead of their final Six Nations games against Scotland this month, despite the eight and a half hour round trip to training.