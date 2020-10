Relive the best tries of the 2020 Six Nations so far, before the action resumes after a seven-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland host Italy on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off) in the final game of round four, with all teams returning to play on 31 October for the conclusion of the tournament.

Follow live coverage of Ireland v Italy on Saturday on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds.

This video is UK only.