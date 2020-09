Former Ireland and Ulster wing Tommy Bowe says the province is making positive progress under Dan McFarland and his coaching team.

Bowe says he "sees lots of smiles on faces" among the Ulster squad under the present regime.

Two more ex-Ulster and Ireland players, Trevor Ringland and David Humphreys, offer their thoughts after Ulster completed their season by losing to Leinster in the pro14 final and bowing out to Toulouse in their European Champions Cup quarter-final.