Scarlets' Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies would prefer an afternoon kick-off, but will have to get on with Saturday's late evening European Challenge Cup game at Toulon.

The quarter-final starts at 20:15 BST - 21:15 in the south of France.

Toulon v Scarlets, Saturday, 19 September: Listen live to BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app - Radio Wales commentary on MW, FM & DAB in south west Wales.