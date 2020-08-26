Booth backs 'exciting' SA sides in Pro14

Ospreys coach Toby Booth believes the possible introduction of the four South African Super Rugby sides to the Pro14 could be exciting.

With the 2020-21 Pro14 season due to start in October, plans have been thrown into doubt this week after it was announced Cheetahs and Southern Kings would not play again in 2020 because of coronavirus travelling restrictions.

Super Rugby teams Sharks, Bulls, Lions and Stormers have been linked with joining the Pro14 in the future for the league to become Pro16, a prospect welcomed by Booth despite the uncertainty of what will happen next season.

