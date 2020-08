Wales and Dragons centre Nick Tompkins says he "hated" the fake crowd noise that was used in their Pro14 draw at Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Ospreys opted to trial the false crowd sound, though Dragons confirmed they will not be doing the same against Scarlets at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Tompkins is preparing for his first match at Rodney Parade and says he is loving life under director of rugby Dean Ryan while on loan from Saracens.