Scarlets captain and Wales hooker Ken Owens says he was "mentally drained" in the five years following on from the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Owens had admitted on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he considered retiring after last year's World Cup but decided to play on.

The 33-year-old said he lockdown allowed him to spend time at home and be "completely away" from rugby.

Owens is in line to play his 250th game for Scarlets when they travel to face Dragons at Rodney Parade on 29 August.