Scarlets win 'something for fans to cheer'

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said the region's fans were foremost in their minds as they beat Cardiff Blues on the resumption of the 2019-20 Pro14 season.

The game, Delaney's first in charge after succeeding Brad Mooar, was played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Scarlets also remembered those fans that passed away during recent months, while also paying tribute to matchday announcer Andrew 'Tommo' Thomas and former players Matthew Watkins and Peter Rees.