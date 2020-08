Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric says the region are targeting a "fresh start" under new head coach Toby Booth.

Booth, who was appointed in February 2020 on a three-year deal, will take charge of his first Ospreys match when they resume their Pro14 season against Dragons on Saturday

Ospreys have won only two of 19 games during the 2019-20 campaign but Wales flanker Tipuric says his side will not be weighed down by their previous struggles as they aim to build a brighter future.