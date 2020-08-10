Menstruation impacts performance - former international Spence

Former Ireland rugby international Sophie Spence says more women need to be involved in coaching positions in order for the impact of menstruation cycles on performance levels to be fully understood.

Spence was reacting to the UK-wide BBC Elite British Sportswomen's Survey, which was sent to 1,068 women in 39 different sports and received 537 responses.

"If you are a female in a female sport but are surrounded by men being your coaches then their understanding is a lot different because they do not experience what you are experiencing," she said.