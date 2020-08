South African full-back Louis Ludik plans to stay in Northern Ireland when his career with Ulster comes to an end.

The 33-year-old, whose current contract with the Belfast team expires at the end of the season, joined Ulster in 2014.

Lukid runs a meat business with former Ulster team-mate Schalk van der Merwe, who reflects on the challenges of his own move from South African to Northern Ireland andthe impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on their company.