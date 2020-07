Cardiff Blues and Wales prop Rhys Carre reflects on the "devastating" Rugby World Cup semi-final loss against South Africa in October 2019.

Speaking to the Scrum V podcast, Carre explained his involvement in conceding a late penalty as South Africa triumphed 19-16 in Yokohama.

Wales missed out on the World Cup final in gut-wrenching fashion as Handre Pollard's 76th-minute kick snatched victory for the Springboks.

Read more:Rhys Carre's rollercoaster year