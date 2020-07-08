'We want to come through with everyone intact'

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says he hopes every faction of Welsh rugby comes through the financial effect of coronavirus.

The Rugby Football Union has announced plans to slash a quarter of its workforce in order to cope with a potential £100m financial hole.

Davies says the WRU are not in the same position as the RFU but admits they are looking at extra funding ranging from a loan to money generated by private investment in the Six Nations from CVC Capital Partners (CVC).

