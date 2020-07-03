Bowe looks forward to crowds returning to rugby grounds

Former Ulster and Ireland winger Tommy Bowe looks forward to the time when crowds can return to rugby grounds.

Bowe admits it is ahping up to be "a long, long season" for professional rugby players when action resumes in late August but hopes they will be managed well by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Bowe talks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson as part of the latest programme in the Sport Re-Run series - focusing on Ireland's 2009 Grand Slam success - on Sunday 5 July at 20:00 BST on BBC Two NI.

Top videos

Top Stories

Portsmouth celebrate goal
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Manu Tuilagi
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) talks tactics with Curtis Jones (left) during a Premier League game
Wigan Athletic
  • From the section Wigan
Sam Curran
  • From the section Cricket