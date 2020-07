Former Ireland and Ulster back row Stephen Ferris says the 2019-20 season should be ended now for the long-term benefit of players.

The Pro14 season is set to resume in late August, with the Champions Cup semi-finals and final in mid-September and October respectively. Internationals are also likely to resume in October.

Watch Stephen Watson's interview with Ferris as part of BBC Sport NI's Ireland 2009 Grand Slam Re-run programme on BBC Two NI at 20:00 BST on Sunday 5 July.