WRU plans to 'raise bar' for women's game

Welsh Rugby Union bosses say Wales women's rugby players could become semi or fully professional ahead of the 2021 World Cup if they meet performance criteria laid out by the governing body.

The WRU is searching for a new head coach to lead the 15-a-side and Sevens set-ups.

WRU performance director Ryan Jones and chief executive Martyn Phillips told BBC Sport that despite financial constraints they are committed to improving the women's game.

That would see the union paying its women international players, although several of the current Test squad play semi-professional club rugby in England.

Read more: WRU seeks new Wales Women head coach

