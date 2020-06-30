'Ridiculous' to ban Swing Low - Webbe

Former Wales wing Glenn Webbe believes England players taking the knee and singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot instead of the national anthem would prove more powerful than banning the song.

The tune has been sung by England fans at Twickenham, but has historical links to slavery. The Rugby Football Union is reviewing the song’s use but admit it would be "very difficult" to ban it.

Webbe also says rugby players can show their support for anti-racism protests by taking a knee when the sport restarts following coronavirus but believes that should be optional.

Webbe was the second black player to play rugby union for Wales after Mark Brown and reflects on his own experiences of racism.