Reffell wants to stay at Leicester

Welsh flanker Tommy Reffell says he wants to stay at Leicester after a contract dispute which has left the futures of several Tigers players unclear.

Players have been offered amended terms as a result of the Premiership salary cap being reduced from the 2021-22 season.

"I can only comment on myself and have agreed to the necessary cuts to help the club out. It is on an individual basis at the moment and I have to discuss things with my agent.

"I want to stay at the club and that's what I am looking to do."