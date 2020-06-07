'Nothing was more important than the Irish jersey' - Lion king McBride at 80

Ireland's British & Irish Lions rugby great Willie John McBride is a contented man as he reaches his 80th birthday.

"There's nothing really that I want to do. I don't want to get in an aeroplane. I've been to most of the places a few times," McBride told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom.

The Ulsterman captained the Lions on their controversial trip to South Africa in 1974 and continues to believe the players were right to compete in the apartheid state where they went through the 22-match tour unbeaten.