Focus on international return first - Reinach

South Africa and departing Northampton Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach tells BBC Look East that the international game's return should take priority for rugby union.

"The main focus should be on getting internationals back - if you have international rugby, it feeds down to the clubs as well," said the 2019 World Cup winner, who is joining Montpellier and says the current uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "scary time".

On Friday, Premiership Rugby announced a target date of 15 August to resume the 2019-20 season.