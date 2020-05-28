WRU will not adopt new World Rugby trial laws

Chairman Gareth Davies says the Welsh Rugby Union will not adopt optional World Rugby law trials to help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The measures approved by World Rugby will be at the discretion of individual unions based on the prevalence of the virus and government advice.

The law trials were drawn up after an analysis of 60 matches by the governing body's Law Review Group, which comprises coaches, players, match officials, medics and law specialists.

However the group decided against compulsory global application given the variation of coronavirus across nations.