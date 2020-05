Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes says he is "sad" to be leaving to Wales after he confirming he will join Japan side Panasonic Wild Knights.

After arriving at the Scarlets in 2014, Parkes became eligible to play for Wales in 2017 and scored two tries on his debut against South Africa.

Parkes played 29 internationals for Wales and was part of the 2019 Grand Slam-winning side and the team that reached the World Cup semi-finals the same year. He will no longer be eligible to play for Wales.