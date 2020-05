Tony McWhirter feels like Ulster's European Cup success in 1999 was "a seismic moment" for rugby in the province.

Ulster beat French side Colomiers in the final at Lansdowne Road and former back row McWhirter says the atmosphere in Dublin was like an international fixture.

An emotional McWhirter recalls the scenes at the full-time whistle with fans flooding the pitch before David Humphreys lifted the trophy.