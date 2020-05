Wales and British and Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert says he did not allow himself to "get any help" having faced social media criticism while playing in his homeland.

Cuthbert, who now plays for Exeter Chiefs, has told the Scrum V podcast he should have spoken out at the time rather than bottling up his feelings.

