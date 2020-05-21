Cooney reveals how he finds motivation through lockdown

John Cooney has compared the rugby players' experience in the current lockdown to being injured - and a similar mental challenge:

"You're itching to get back playing. You don't have much certainty about when you getting back playing - back to work. It's about coming up with a way to deal with it and to better yourself. It's easy to look weeks down the line and think we won't be playing - so for now it's about being present and enjoying the moment."

Cooney is ambassador for the Rugby Players' Ireland campaign 'Tackle Your Feelings' which looks at mental health and wellbeing and aims to assist both players and the public.

After struggling with the mental side of his game earlier in his career, Cooney has acknowledged that by taking control of his mental wellbeing he has managed situations better. He has a 'mindfulness corner' at his home and uses motivational videos and apps.