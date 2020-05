Wales wing Jasmine Joyce believes there will be a "massive demand" on players who feature in the rearranged Olympics and next year's Rugby World Cup.

The Games have been put back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning players who feature in rugby sevens in Tokyo will have just weeks to prepare for the World Cup in New Zealand.

Joyce, 24, says any player taking in part in both events will face significant physical and mental challenges - but believes she can do it.