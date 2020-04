Former Wales international Gareth Thomas tells BBC Radio 5 Live that some members of his family have died from coronavirus.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Thomas said: “I don’t want to just share the happiness… I want people to see the reality of what’s going on in the world right now."

This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake on Tuesday 7 April 2020.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can find more information and support on the BBC Action Line website: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline