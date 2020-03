Wales international James Hook fears he may have played his last game in rugby as a result of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on sport.

A British and Irish Lion in 2009, Hook announced in January he would be retiring from the game at the end of his current campaign with Ospreys.

The Pro14 is now suspended indefinitely, with strict criteria for its resumption.

As Hook contemplates if this means the end of his time as a rugby player, the 34-year-old reflects on his glittering 14-year career.