Scrum V guests Jonathan Davies, Gwyn Jones and Philippa Tuttiett condemn Joe Marler for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals at Twickenham.

Jones has called for the game's rulers to take action against his 2017 British and Irish Lions team-mate for the incident.

