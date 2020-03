Former Wales captains Gwyn Jones and Jonathan Davies join Philippa Tuttiett in discussing the challenge that saw England's Manu Tuilagi sent off at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

Jones backed the sending off in Wales' defeat and condemned the dangers such tackles bring. Davies sympathised with England boss Eddie Jones' viewpoint on the incident and Tuttiett underlined the dangers of concussion.

Read: What now for Pivac's Wales?

Watch:Scrum V on demand