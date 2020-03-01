England v Wales: Recalling Ringer's red

Ahead of Wales' Six Nations meeting with England, sports journalist Peter Jackson looks back at one of the most controversial incidents in international rugby history, when Paul Ringer was sent off at Twickenham.

In the 1980 Five Nations encounter Wales flanker Ringer was dismissed in the early stages of what proved to be a fearsome contest, which the England won 9-8.

