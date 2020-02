Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says too many inaccuracies in the opposition 22 were to blame for their 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Wales suffered a first Six Nations defeat since they last visited Dublin two years ago as their eight-match winning run in the competition came to an end.

