Rob Herring says it was a special moment to make his first Six Nations start for Ireland in Saturday's 19-12 win over Scotland in Dublin.

The Ulster hooker played 72 minutes in the victory, and says "everyone stuck together" when Ireland were under pressure in the closing stages at the Aviva Stadium.

"That's the type of team we want to be, fighting for each other and really enjoying it at the same time," said Herring.