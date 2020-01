Ahead of his 14th Six Nations, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he is even more excited for the tournament than ever.

Wales kick-off their 2020 Six Nations campaign at the Principality Stadium against Italy on Saturday, 1 February.

Jones says Wales are not going to look back at the Warren Gatland era as new coach Wayne Pivac starts his first tournament in charge.

More info: North at centre and McNicholl on wing for Wales vs Italy