Polledri relishing facing land of his grandfather

Italy flanker Jake Polledri says facing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be extra special for him given his Welsh ancestry.

The Gloucester back-row’s paternal grandfather was born in Abertillery, south Wales and the 24-year-old is eyeing a Six Nations upset in his first match against Wales.

The Bristol-born player, who qualifies for Italy via a paternal grandmother, has 13 caps for the Azzurri and is looking forward to a 'massive atmosphere' at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.

Top videos

Top Stories

Bruno Fernandes
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Roger Federer
  • From the section Tennis
Anthony Watson
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
George North and Johnny McNicholl
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Novak Djokovic celebrates
Video
Jimmy Garoppolo
Video