Southern Knights win away to Ayrshire Bulls

Southern Knights got the better of hosts Ayrshire Bulls in Sunday's Super 6 encounter.

Top videos

Top Stories

Bournemouth corner flag
Mark Wood
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Kobe Bryant
Chris Ashton in Sale kit during a match, looking at the ground
Rafael Nadal
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
A man lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on 26 January 2020
  • From the section News