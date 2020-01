Northampton full-back George Furbank is enjoying a prolific season as his club look Premiership contenders.

The 23-year-old could be on the verge of a first England call-up for the Six Nations having been key to Saints' early-season form.

BBC Look East's James Burridge followed Furbank as he coached youngsters at his childhood club Huntingdon RFC and discovered rugby union well and truly runs in the family.