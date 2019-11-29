Ospreys chairman Rob Davies and managing director Andrew Millward tell media they should not have "hijacked" a Pro14 press conference by asking about former head coach Allen Clarke.

Senior player James Hook and assistant coach Richie Pugh were not allowed to answer questions on the subject at the media event on Wednesday, the day after the Welsh region announced Clarke had stepped down from the role.

Clarke signed a three-year deal with Ospreys to be head coach in April 2018. Ospreys confirmed on Friday the former Ireland hooker legally remains an employee until his situation is resolved.

