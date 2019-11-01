Former England fly-half Paul Grayson explains how he wrote a letter to team-mate Matt Dawson before their 2003 Rugby World Cup final victory against Australia.

Both players were part of Sir Clive Woodward's World Cup-winning squad and shared their story with Martin Johnson, Jason Leonard and Mike Tindall.

