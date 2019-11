Ulster coach Dan McFarland didn't agree with the decision to disallow a Rob Herring second-half try as his side missed out on a bonus point in the 22-7 three-try win over Zebre.

Kieran Treadwell was adjudged to have obstructed a Zebre player which led to the try being cancelled out.

"Kieran didn't change his line at all. In actual fact, he tries to get out of the way," said McFarland.