President Mbeki's visit made 'massive difference' to 2007 Springboks - Smit

Former Springbok captain John Smit discusses a very special visit from President Thabo Mbeki on the day of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final.

"He'd literally come to send us off, wish us well and tell us the whole of the country was behind us." says Smit

"It was pretty special, there were a lot of things that happened that week and that was probably one of the most significant factors."

The Springboks beat England 15-6 that day to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time.

Download and subscribe to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly now on BBC Sounds.

Top videos

Top Stories

England begin their lap of honour after beating New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
A young Japanese boy pitches a baseball in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster
Phil Foden and Luke Garbutt
Oxford United beat Sunderland on penalties to reach the last eight of the Carabao Cup
  • From the section Football
Warren Gatland
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix in 2018
  • From the section Formula 1