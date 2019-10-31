Former Springbok captain John Smit discusses a very special visit from President Thabo Mbeki on the day of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final.

"He'd literally come to send us off, wish us well and tell us the whole of the country was behind us." says Smit

"It was pretty special, there were a lot of things that happened that week and that was probably one of the most significant factors."

The Springboks beat England 15-6 that day to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time.

